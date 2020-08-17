Crime report

Triston Lowery reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Rocket Road in Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Kayla Stanton, Crystal Lane, Lumberton; Danielle Pittman, Vidalia Circle, Lumberton; Jason Justice, Ball Park Road, Lumberton; Anthony Lowery, Shady Lane, Maxton; James Carter, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Wilson Chapel Church, McGirt Road, Maxton; Patrick Clark, Moss Neck Road, Lumberton; and Amber Gipple, Southern Comfort Drive, Parkton.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Bill Hardin, Old Red Springs Road, Red Springs; Marilyn Britt, Antioch Road, Lumberton; Amy Jones, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton; Carla Sampson, West 15th Street, Lumberton; Jaiquan Moore, N.C. 71 North, Lumber Bridge; Austin Previtte, Blackfoot Trail, Maxton; Britts Auto Sales, Popes Crossing Road, Lumberton; and Timmy Lowry, N.C. 711, Pembroke.