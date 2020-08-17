Search continues for 18-year-old who escaped police custody

Staff report
MAXTON — The search continues for an 18-year-old Maxton man who escaped police custody on Aug. 13 while being transferred to the Robeson County Detention Center.

Maurice De’Shawn McCoy Jr. is wanted for outstanding charges of armed terror to the public, shooting into an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and escape from custody, according to the Maxton Police Department.

McCoy is described as a 6-foot-tall African American with a thin build and tattoos on his neck and arms. He was last seen wearing an white polo shirt, blue denim shorts and white tennis shoes.

Members of the public are urged not to apprehend McCoy, but to call 911 should they locate him, said Maxton Police Chief Na’Shayla Nelson.

Anyone with more information about McCoy’s whereabouts or escape, should contact the Maxton Police Department at 910-844-5667.