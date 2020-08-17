Twenty fire departments in Robeson County share more than $360,000 in grant money

Mike Causey, N.C. Department of Insurance commissioner and fire marshal, left, presents a check for $12,363.71 to Britts Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Keith Cox during a ceremony Monday at the Robeson County Emergency Operations Center at which a total of more than $360,000 in grants was awarded to volunteer and rural fire departments across Robeson County. Graham Causey Related Articles

LUMBERTON — More than $360,000 for the purchase of equipment or to fund capital expenditures were presented Monday to 20 rural or volunteer fire departments in Robeson County.

The grant money was made available through the annual Volunteer Fire Department Fund, which uses matching grants to allocate up to $30,000 to each department. The money was generated through taxes paid by licensed insurance companies on property insurance from gross premiums, according to the N.C. Department of Insurance website.

The grants are a 50/50 match, meaning each fire department must match the money received dollar for dollar.

Representatives from 16 of the departments attended a 10 a.m. Monday ceremony at the county’s Emergency Operations Center, where they received their checks from Mike Causey, N.C. Department of Insurance commissioner and state fire marshal. Causey later visited Northwood’s Fire and Rescue Department, which recently was able to improve its state rating, and Burnt Swamp-Philadelphus Rural Fire Department’s newly constructed fire station to present checks there.

Many fire chiefs have said their departments would have closed years ago without the help provided by the grant, Causey said.

“They’re (the grants) always vital, but this year, they’re a matter of survival for many of our volunteer fire departments,” Causey said.

The money can be used to supplement fundraising efforts that many departments were unable to host because of COVID-19 restrictions, he said.

“In the General Assembly, you know, we appropriate these dollars and it’s certainly needed,” said N.C. Rep. Charles Graham, who also attended the ceremony.

It was the legislature’s responsibility to “appropriate tax dollars to support them (volunteer firefighters) and keep our families and communities safe,” the Democrat from Lumberton said.

The Rennert Volunteer Fire Department received $11,511.84, which it will use to offset expenditures and buy new radios for firefighters, Fire Chief Scott Revels said.

“It’s great, it helps out a lot,” he said.

The department, which is made up for 24 active members, has received close to $13,000 each year for the past 10 years.

“It’s a big relief,” he said.

Equipment failure is costly, said RVFD Deputy Chief James Jones. Replacing or repairing a bad fire pump can cost between $5,000 and $10,000, which can hurt fire departments already operating with lean budgets that do not receive some of the grant money.

The Raynham-McDonald Volunteer Fire Department will use its $10,106.60 to buy new water hose nozzles and air cylinders for the breathing apparatuses used by firefighters, said Fire Chief Jimmy Hunt, who also serves as the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office chaplain.

The grant, which the department has received for a total of 15 years, will help the 31-member department even more this year, he said.

“It’s going to help out tremendously because we’re in the process of building a new station also,” Hunt said.

The current station is in an old cotton gin, he said.

Other departments that received funding are: Orrum Township Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., $18,195; Parkton Fire and Rescue, Inc., $29,966.90; Pembroke Fire Department, $25,516.85; Pine Terrace Volunteer Fire Department, $21,930.07; Raft Swamp Fire and Rescue Department, Inc., $24,559.02; Rowland Rural Fire Department, Inc.,$2,751.02; Saddletree Volunteer Fire Department, $4,084; Shannon Volunteer Fire Department, $13,861.27; Smiths Volunteer Fire Department, $16,303.95; St. Pauls Fire Department, $22,762.50; Sterlings Township Volunteer Fire Department, $5,165.52; Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., $30,000; Big Marsh Volunteer Fire Department, $18,379.50; Britts Township Volunteer Fire Department, $12,363.71; Burnt Swamp-Philadelphus Rural Fire Department, $22,231.92; Evans Cross Roads Volunteer Fire Department, $18,834.08; Lumber Bridge Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., $30,000; and Northwood’s Fire and Rescue Department, $21,725.

For more information about the grant program or how to apply, call the Department of Insurance at 855-408-1212 or visit https://www.ncdoi.gov/.

