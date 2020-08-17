PSRC not immune to technical woes that mar first day of school in NC

Burnette

RALEIGH — The Public Schools of Robeson County was among several North Carolina districts that experienced technical difficulties during the first day of school on Monday.

The first day was marked by technical challenges beyond those that video conferencing and virtual learning bring. Districts reported trouble for children and instructors logging on to the North Carolina Education Cloud. The portal provides access to several digital applications, including tools for grading and attendance, instructional materials and lesson plans.

“The product experienced a degradation in service this morning,” a state Department of Public Instruction news release issued Monday reads in part.

The service was working as of midday Monday, and the vendor that provides the service will explain what went wrong, according to NCDPI.

In a Facebook post, Craven County Public Schools said the system experienced an “overload due to so many students across the state trying to log in at the same time.”

The Public Schools of Robeson County released a similar statement Monday.

“The statewide online education system, NCEdCloud, experienced an overload because so many students across North Carolina were attempting to log in and access online applications at once,” Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s spokesperson, said Monday afternoon. “This caused NCEdCloud to crash.

“Students in the Public Schools of Robeson County could not access online learning platforms, such as Canvas, for about three hours this morning. The situation has greatly improved and students have access to all online learning resources they need.”

North Carolina’s public schools returned to class on Monday, with most students still learning from home through computers to start the year because of continued worries about COVID-19. Nearly every school in all K-12 districts began the new school year.

Leaders of districts and charter schools that teach two-thirds of the 1.5 million public school students chose to implement full-remote learning for now, according to data from the NCDPI.

Under Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan, school boards could start the year by offering full remote learning, in-person instruction with strict social distancing or a mix.

The Board of Education for the PSRC opted for full remote learning the first nine weeks of classes.

School buildings were shuttered in March amid the pandemic and never reopened this past year.

School districts are expanding their online instruction. More than half of Wake County’s school enrollment signed up for the district’s “virtual academy.” However, the State Board of Education declined last week to increase enrollment for two virtual charter schools.