Lumberton cancels Labor Day event meant as Family Fourth replacement

August 18, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

Related Articles

LUMBERTON — A Labor Day community event the city had scheduled for Sept. 4 has been canceled because of the state’s COVID-19-related restrictions on outdoor gatherings.

“It was with highest hopes that City of Lumberton would be able to offer a Labor Day weekend event in place of the Family Fourth event canceled due to COVID-19,” a statement released Tuesday by the city reads in part. “However, with the continuous uncertainty of COVID-19 and its impact on our community’s health and well-being, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Sept. 4 event.”

The Labor Day event was planned as a replacement for the city’s annual Family Fourth celebration of Independence Day, which is held at Lumberton High School and typically includes a fireworks display, live entertainment, bouncy houses, face painting and food vendors. However, COVID-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of the Family Fourth celebration.

“The current governmental guidelines within the N.C. Reopening Plan simply won’t allow for large outdoor gatherings at this time,” the city’s statement reads in part. “We look forward to planning an even bigger and better event in the Summer of 2021.”

Related Articles