NC Department of Environmental Quality OKs plan to close Weatherspoon plant in Lumberton

RALEIGH — The plan to close Weatherspoon Power Plant in Lumberton and remove coal ash from the site has been approved by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, the state agency announced Tuesday.
The plant located at located at 491 Power Plant Road was one of six facilities owned by Duke Energy for which closure plans were approved. The other five were Belews Creek Steam Station, Roxboro Steam Electric Plant, Buck Combined Cycle Station, Cape Fear Power Station and H.F. Lee Energy Complex.
“For each facility, DEQ has determined that the closure plan meets the requirements of the Coal Ash Management Act (CAMA) and is protective of public health and the environment,” a DEQ news release reads in part.
Under CAMA, Duke Energy was required to submit the proposed closure plans by Dec. 31, 2019, for review and approval by DEQ staff. A consent order signed in February 2020 requires Duke Energy to excavate more than 80 million tons of coal ash from open, unlined impoundments at several locations and place the excavated coal ash in on-site lined landfills.
“This is a formal conclusion of that,” said Bill Norton, a Duke Energy spokesman.
The energy company is well on the way to fully excavating the coal ash at Weatherspoon, he said. About 700,000 tons of coal ash has been excavated from the site, and about 1.5 million tons are left.
“The announcement just reinforces that we are doing the right things,” Norton said.
The state is affirming that Duke Energy is proceeding with the closure of Weatherspoon in a manner that protects the environment and the health of people living near the basin, he said.
“What we’ve been doing since 2017 has been working,” Norton said.
There are no plans for what to do with the site in the future, he said. Duke Energy will return the site to its natural state and maintain ownership so the company can monitor it for decades and ensure no environmental hazards develop.
Duke Energy’s closure plan for Weatherspoon reads in part, “The facility was constructed starting in 1949. In February 2012, the three coal-fired units were retired. The coal-fired generating units have been demolished and removed from the site. There are no longer any CCR (Coal Combustion Residuals) disposal operations within the Basin areas with the permanent retirement of the coal generating units. The Weatherspoon Station ceased all waste flows to the Basin in 2012. Removal of the CCR by excavation for beneficiation began in August 2017.”
The excavation that began in 2017 was the result of a solution Duke Energy reached with environmental groups and state regulators, and was sparked by concerns that water was leaking from the basin that contained 2.5 million tons of coal ash and the tainted water was flowing into the nearby Lumber River. The original plan called for the ash to be dried and shipped to South Carolina, where it would be deposited in abandoned mines. Environmental concerns were raised and that plan was halted.
The coal ash is being shipped to South Carolina, but it is being recycled as filler for the making of concrete.
Other Weatherspoon closure activities include:
— Removal of free water volume via permitted outfall.
— Construction and operation of a temporary water management system to manage discharges in compliance with the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit during closure.
— Dewatering to support safe excavation of CCR from the basin.
— Excavation of the CCR and establishing post-excavation final grades using soils where required.
— Breaching of the basin dikes.
— Grading dikes into the basin with a grading plan that will establish drainage to promote flow of stormwater out of the former basin in a manner protective of area soils and water.
A public hearing on the closure plan took place in February at South Robeson Intermediate School in Rowland.
The issue of coal ash and its possible contamination is not limited to North Carolina. It drew national attention after a spill in Tennessee in 2008.
Cleanup became a priority in North Carolina after a 2014 leak from a Duke Energy site left coal ash coating 70 miles of the Dan River on the state’s border with Virginia.
Duke Energy pleaded guilty in 2015 to federal environmental crimes after an investigation found the company allowed coal ash dumps at five power plants to leak toxic waste into water supplies. The company agreed to pay $102 million in fines and restitution.
In 2018, Duke Energy agreed to pay a $156,000 penalty for similar state environmental violations at three other power plants after pollution entered groundwater and the adjoining Catawba and Broad rivers.