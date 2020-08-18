ST. PAULS — Police here are working to connect with business owners, churches and community members to increase community policing and solve crimes.

The St. Pauls Police Department recently hosted meetings in the Town Hall courtroom with local churches and landlords to form connections and build trust, Police Chief Steve Dollinger said.

“All the hard work needs to be done before an incident occurs,” Dollinger said.

The police chief hopes that engaging with local landlords will help officers target tenants who may be involved in drug activity, or need to be removed from the property for other reasons.

The Aug. 5 meeting between the department and rental property owners was one step toward that goal, he said.

“We agreed to help each other out,” Dollinger said.

Meeting with several churches on July 14 provided insight and formed the basis for a partnership he hopes to continue, Dollinger said.

“A lot of the churches are aware of problems that we’re not,” he said.

Among concerns discussed were speeding and drugs in some areas. The possibility of looting or riots happening in town also was discussed.

“We don’t have any of those problems,” Dollinger said of riots. “St. Pauls wouldn’t tolerate that kind of behavior, and we want to just have that line of communication.”

Prior preparation for any crisis is “half the battle,” and the department plans to be ready, Dollinger said.

The Rev. David Hodge, pastor of Calvary Cornerstone Holiness Church, called the July 14 meeting “very informative.”

During the meeting, officers took notes and listened to the concerns of about 25 local church members in attendance, he said.

“I think it was very productive,” Hodge said.

The Rev. P.J. Southam, of St. Pauls Presbyterian Church, described the open dialogue at the meeting as an “exceedingly good thing,” and looks forward to attending future meetings.

The police department plans to meet with churches once every six months to stay in contact, Dollinger said.

The Rev. Jonathan McNeill, of Abundant Life United Pentecostal Church, said he plans to attend future meetings, though he was unable to make the July 14 meeting.

Officers often leave tags on church buildings notifying him they have checked the area, he said.

“I think they’re doing a fine job on my side,” McNeill said.

Other successful modes of communication between the department and town residents has been the police department’s Facebook page and presence in the community, Dollinger said.

Mayor Elbert Gibson said he looks forward to seeing the police department’s continued efforts to connect with the community.

“We haven’t had that before,” he said of police presence in the community.

Before the arrival of COVID-19 in March, Dollinger walked through downtown to speak with business owners and provide more of a police presence. The pandemic has since slowed the collaborative effort, but he looks forward to doing more when the virus subsides, Dollinger said.

Each method of communication will work to help the department do its job, he said. More community involvement also means a better chance to solve crimes, like the recently reopened March 2019 hit-and-run case that led to the death of Deena Strickland McMillian on East Chapel Street.

“It’s all about just improving quality of life here for the people,” he said.

Dollinger also encourages residents to sign up for the town’s new notification system called Nixle. Notifications from the town concerning emergencies, events and utility updates will be communicated through the system via text messages, phone calls and emails.

People interested in receiving messages can sign up by texting 28384 to 888777 or going online to https://local.nixle.com/signup/widget/i/50764 and completing the registration form.

