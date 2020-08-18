Mother embraces CPR mission after son nearly drowns

Courtesy photo Courtesy photo Related Articles

LUMBERTON — A young mother is looking to use the most traumatic experience of her life as an opportunity to raise awareness.

“I told God if he would give me my boy back I would do what I could to work through him and He is telling me that I need to spread awareness of knowledge of CPR and water safety,” Kate Abbott said.

Abbott, a nurse at Lumberton Health and Rehabilitation, learned CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, about 10 years ago while she was at East Carolina University meeting requirements to be a certified nursing assistant. Since then she has administered CPR on about six people while working in the hospital and in long-term care facilities.

It was 11 days ago that Abbott’s 2-year-old son, Carter, became her patient after nearly drowned in a swimming pool.

The incident happened Aug. 8 at a family gathering just over the Robeson County line in Bladen County. Abbott said there were 20 or more people at the party, half of them adults and half children.

“Everybody was having a good time,” she said.

Carter and other children had been playing in the pool, Abbott said. Once they finished, she placed him back in his street clothes and left him to play in the front yard with other children. Soon afterward her mother’s intuition kicked in.

“Something told me ‘You need lay your eyes on your boy,’” Abbott said. “I had just seen him a few minutes earlier, but I just got this notion over me that I needed to see him.

“I didn’t have this feeling of impending doom. I just needed to look at him.”

She began to search for him and could not find him, she said. Her search soon drew the attention of her husband, Thomas, and other party guest.

“A group of us started looking for him,” she said.

It was when she and her husband’s cousin’s wife, Jennifer Wilkins, was walking out on the deck, Abbott heard the words.

“I heard ‘He’s in the pool!’” Abbott said.

It was the voice of 8-year-old Liz Miller, of Bladenboro, who, along with 12-year-old Caden Shirley, of Everett, Washington, had spotted Carter in the pool.

Although she had not yet laid eyes on Carter, Abbott’s nursing instinct kicked in and she immediately sprang into action.

“I yelled ‘Call 9-1-1.’ I think I ran out of my shoes I was running so fast,” Abbott said.

Wilkins made it to the pool first, then her husband, Brad, and then another cousin visiting from Seattle, who was able to get his hands on Carter first, Abbott said.

“I ran up the deck and they handed him to me,” Abbott said. “When I laid eyes on him, I thought he was dead. He was so discolored. He was gray, blue, limp, lifeless color, not breathing.”

Abbott immediately went to work.

“I didn’t even check his pulse,” she said. “I just knew he needed circulation immediately because if he didn’t have circulation — the oxygen going to his brain — he would be brain dead if he wasn’t already.

“I was a hot mess, but I did what I needed to do to make sure he got the best immediate treatment as possible.”

Abbott said she knew he was gone, but immediately began CPR.

“I gave him CPR and started doing compressions on his chest,” she said.

Abbott said she did multiple cycles of this for five minutes before a neighbor came and pushed her aside to take over.

“After two cycles of CPR, I saw his color come back. After two more cycles of CPR, he stared coughing,” Abbott said.

Carter coughed up water and food, Abbott said. She performed a finger sweep to make sure he didn’t suck the food back down.

Abbott said another of her husband’s cousins came through and offered an Ambu bag, a hand-held device commonly used to provide positive pressure ventilation to someone who is not breathing or not breathing adequately.

“It’s basically artificial assistance to help you breath,” Abbott said.

By that time, Bladen County EMS had arrived on the scene.

“Their response time was eight minutes, which being in a rural area, I think that was fabulous,” Abbott said. “I want to sing their praises.”

By that time, Carter was breathing and had a pulse, however his pupils would not respond to light. Still Carter flinched when EMS attempted to hook him to the an IV, which Abbott said was a sign that his pain receptors were working.

Abbott rode with Carter in the ambulance to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he underwent a CT Scan and was intubated.

“They told me his labs were fair,” she said.

Once Carter was stable, the new concern was if he would ever be the same. Abbott said that in her mind, from the last time she laid eyes on Carter from the time he was removed from the water was 10 minutes.

“If he had been underwater that long, he would be brain dead,” she said. “I was thinking he was going to live at that point. But was he going to be totally dependent on me and Thomas for the rest of our lives? I didn’t know.”

Carter was later airlifted to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center because Southeastern does not have a pediatrics intensive care unit, Abbott said. There he was placed on a ventilator for about 16 hours to allow Carter’s lungs to rest and and his body from the trauma CPR can cause.

“The intensivist, the doctors, the nurses, they were fabulous,” Abbott said. “I couldn’t have asked for better care for my boy.”

It was next day Carter was weened off the ventilator and his endotracheal tube was removed, which served as his life support.

“When they took his tube out they asked him a question and he shook his head no,” Abbott said. “I lost it. I fell to my knees crying cause I knew that meant there was some brain function there.”

Abbott said she’ll never forget the first whispered, scratchy word Carter said once he woke up.

“He said ‘Diii-nosaur,’” Abbott said. “I don’t know if he was dreaming about a dinosaur but that was his favorite toy. He is a dinosaur enthusiast.”

By Monday, Carter did not meet ICU requirements and was sent home that afternoon.

“All this happened and we’re back home within 48 hours,” Abbott said. “I’m in the medical field and I just couldn’t fathom how he went from dead to this. It’s nothing short of God. “

A few days after the incident, Carter was back to his energetic, playful self with nothing but a light cough as evidence of the trauma his body went through.

“This is a true miracle sitting right here,” Abbott said of Carter as he played in their living room just under a week later. “You would never know.”

Abbot credits several pivotal moments for Carter being alive and well today. But the deciding factors were Miller and Shirley finding Carter when they did, the response time of Bladen County EMS, and she and her neighbor’s ability to administer CPR.

“When we were in the hospital the doctor said so many people are scared to do CPR because the American Heart Association teaches CPR so strictly,” she said. “What I did for him I’m sure was imperfect CPR. It wasn’t by the books, but it worked.

“People can do CPR, and it not be perfect, and save a life.”

Abbott encourages anyone who doesn’t have time to take a certification class, to at least watch a YouTube video just to familiarize themselves.

“It’s really pretty simple to do,” she said.

Abbott said its also important to teach children at a young age how to swim, and that swimming in large bodies of water without an adult is unsafe.

Carter is in the very beginning stages off learning to swim, Abbott said. One of her next priorities is to get him more swimming lessons.

Abbott has reached out to physical education teachers and coaches to encourage them incorporate CPR in their classes, and she will also be speaking at a church she once attended to talk to youth.

“It’s almost like a bad dream now,” she said. “That image of him coming out of the water gray and lifeless will forever haunt me, but I hope that our story will encourage someone else to learn CPR.”

