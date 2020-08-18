Maxton leaders have begun search for town clerk

August 18, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

MAXTON — Town Manager Roosevelt Henegan told Maxton’s commissioners Tuesday that the search for a new town clerk is underway.

Henegan said during the Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting that applications are still being reviewed for the position now held by Jacqueline Johnson, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

Johnson first came to work for the town in 1996, when she joined the town’s Utility Department and helped collect data in the wake of Hurricane Fran. Johnson became town clerk in 2011 and has served in the position since.

In 2018, the Lumber River Council of Government named Johnson the Clerk of the Year.

“It’s been great,” Johnson said.

The clerk will retire at the end of November or the beginning of December, but will stay on to help the new clerk once he or she is chosen.

“I would never just leave,” Johnson said. “You can’t after 24 years. I’ll stick around to help the new clerk.”

In other hiring news, Henegan told the commissioners that Debra Hamilton, the town’s new finance officer, has been shadowing Myra Tyndall for the past few weeks. Tyndall has held the position of town finance officer for about 15 years. She also served as interim manager twice.

Also Tuesday, the commissioners adopted a utility payment plan for Maxton residents who are behind on payments because of COVID-19.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 142, issued March 31, temporarily suspended residential utility service disconnections and waived penalties, fees, and interest on amounts due during the period. The order expired July 29.

The commissioners also amended the town’s budget by moving $12,455 from the forfeiture account to the Police Department’s budget.

“To my knowledge the board never appropriated these funds when making the budget,” Mayor Paul Davis said.

The commissioners also adopted a Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan on Tuesday.

The counties of Bladen, Columbus and Robeson, in coordination with their participating municipal jurisdictions, finalized a regional hazard mitigation plan that covers the three-county area. The plan identifies local policies and actions for reducing risk and future losses from natural hazards such as floods, severe storms, wildfires and winter weather.

In other business, the commissioners:

— Appointed James McDougald to one of two vacant, three-year term seats on the Planning and Zoning Board.

— Appointed Katrina Brayboy, Diane Dixon and Andrew Deese to the Community Development Block Grant Housing Committee.

— Were told that hands are needed for the community drive-through giveaway event to be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beachum Park. School supplies, clothes, groceries and hot meals will be handed out for free.

Reach Tomeka Sinclair at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

