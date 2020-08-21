Lumberton police arrest 3 juveniles in connection to shooting

August 21, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Three juveniles have been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in July, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Each juvenile has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy, and three counts of larceny of a firearm, according to the police department. The names of the juveniles are not being released because of their ages.

One arrest occurred Aug. 5, the second Wednesday, and the final arrest was made Friday, according to the police department. All three juveniles are being detained at the Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Center.

About 3:35 p.m. July 24, Lumberton Police Department officers were dispatched to a call of a person shot in the parking lot of Burke’s Outlet at 5081 Fayetteville Road, according to the department. Officers arrived and found Justin Richard Lowery had been shot.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case should contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.