Pembroke woman dies in head-on vehicle crash

August 24, 2020 Robesonian Breaking News, News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 20-year-old Pembroke woman died this morning in a head-on collision about 3 miles south of Red Springs, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Trooper M.W. Chavis responded about 7:42 a.m. to the vehicle crash on N.C. 71, according to Sgt. James McVicker, of the State Highway Patrol.

Julia Dawn Merritt, who was driving south, died when her 2008 Honda passenger car struck an oncoming 2012 Chrysler passenger car operated by 40-year-old John Garrett Broady Jr., of Rockingham, McVicker said. The accident occurred when Merritt’s vehicle left the highway to the right, she tried to re-enter the roadway, and crossed left of the center line.

The vehicles came to rest near a ditch east of N.C. 71, McVicker said.

Merritt was pronounced dead at the scene, and Broady was taken to an undisclosed hospital, where he has been listed in stable condition.

“No charges will be filed by the Patrol in this investigation,” McVicker said.

Conditions of the road were clear at the time of the crash, he said.