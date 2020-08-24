U.S. District Court judges sentences Lumberton man to 10 years in prison

August 24, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH – A 33-year-old Lumberton man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison for drug and weapons charges.

James Calvin Breeden was charged with possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine and cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, according to a news release from Robert J. Higdon Jr., United States attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Breeden, a convicted felon, was the passenger of a vehicle stopped March 22, 2017, by Robeson County sheriff’s deputies as they attempted to serve an outstanding warrant, according to the release. When deputies approached the vehicle, they found a Crown Royal bag containing about 80 grams of crack cocaine and 38 grams of cocaine. Breeden also had a loaded handgun in his waistband.

Senior U.S. District Judge W. Earl Britt sentenced Breeden and Assistant U.S. attorneys Chad Rhoades and Erin Blondel prosecuted the case.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

Breeden was convicted in March 2012 and incarcerated for three months beginning Feb. 29, 2016, on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury stemming from a Sept. 10, 2010, incident.