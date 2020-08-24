St. Pauls police seeks volunteers for Neighborhood Watch

August 24, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

ST. PAULS — The police department here is asking town residents to join a newly formed Neighborhood Watch Program.

Volunteers will be asked to attend one meeting a month at Town Hall. Training will be provided.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to contact the police department at (910) 865-5155.