City Council expected to take up Ramada Inn project Wednesday

August 24, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Jonathan Bym Sports editor
LUMBERTON — Lumberton City Council could vote to condemn the former Ramada Inn when it meets Wednesday and clear the way for demolition of the building that has sat unused for almost four years.

The move to condemn the 73,000-square-foot hotel on Kahn Drive that is visible from Roberts Avenue and Interstate 95 comes after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development rejected surveys of the site conducted by the city.

“This will be a big project, so if the council moves to condemn the building, they will have to approve the budget to take it down,” Horne said. “We hope to move quickly on this and to get it cleaned up too.”

The federal agency’s stipulations for providing money for the demolition and rebuild on the property required the property to be outside a 100-year floodplain. The Ramada Inn site sits in a floodplain, which led to the project losing the $400,000 Community Development Block Grant approved by the state.

The cost of demolishing the building fell solely on the city after the grant money was lost and efforts to find other state and national funding sources failed.

Horne previously said the estimated demolition cost includes $150,000 in landfill fees, $125,000 for asbestos abatement, and more than $100,000 to tear down the building.

If condemnation is approved next week by City Council, the city will take on the task of clearing the property. Before anything can be built on the property, the site must be raised two feet above the base flood elevation in order to comply with city ordinances, Horne said.

Harry Jhala, of Lumberton, bought the property in 2012. He has said he plans to build two hotels and three restaurants on the site.

Plywood was put on the exterior of the building’s first floor earlier this year to help protect the old hotel from vandalism and to keep homeless people from entering the building.

The hotel, which sits on more than five acres, has been abandoned since it was flooded by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

