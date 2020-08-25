Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Marty Willis, Maverick Road, Lumberton; Dyquan Morris, Vernons Way Drive, Fairmont; Vanderbilt Mortgage, Cheyenne Drive, Fairmont; and Barbara Bell, Stanton Road, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

U-Haul, N.C. 71 North, Shannon; James Lamb, South Creek Road, Orrum; and Miranda Porter, N.C. 130 East, Orrum.