Book giveaway set for Saturday at Turner Terrace Community Center

August 25, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Arrested Potential Inc. has scheduled a Little Red Wagon on Wheels children’s book giveaway for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The giveaway will be at Turner Terrace Community Center, located at 106 Spruce St. in Lumberton.

Arrested Potential Inc. will give out 300 books and beverages, nutritional snacks and backpacks to children ages 5-9 who live in the Turner Terrace public housing development.

The books are being donated by the Lisa Libraries Foundation of Kingston, New York, and Arrested Potential, Inc. Partners, which, according to its website, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the plight of young children and young adults, intellectually and morally, through the implementation of innovative programs.

The Turner Terrace Community Center will house the Arrested Potential, Inc. At-Risk Children Computer Lab and Learning Center when Gov. Roy Cooper lifts restriction on public gatherings, according to Gene Jones, CEO of the nonprofit.