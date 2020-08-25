UNCP Music Department mourns loss of student, plans to honor Merritt

Related Articles
LUMBERTON — Music Department staff at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke are mourning the loss of a student who died Monday morning in a traffic accident on N.C. 71.
Julia Dawn Merritt, who majored in music, will be remembered for her kindness, smile and dedication to the art of music, said Jose Rivera, associate professor and Choral Music coordinator of the Music Education Program at UNCP.
“She was just a person that loved life,” he said.
And her love of life often radiated in her smile, Rivera said. Merritt was well-respected and liked by her peers.
“Our kids are so sad,” he said.
But, Rivera encourages students to remember the times they shared with Merritt and to never take time spent with others for granted.
“We have to cherish the times with the people we meet because we don’t know how long that will be,” Rivera said.
Merritt showed much improvement during her junior year of college, as she gained confidence in her voice, he said.
Her voice teacher of nearly three years agreed.
“She was growing as a great musician,” said Jaeyoon Kim, associate professor of Voice and Choir.
He described Merritt as an intelligent, involved and polite student.
Merritt also showed promise as she entered her fifth semester with the Pembroke Singers, the university’s choir, which Kim directs.
“We’re going to miss her so much,” he said, on behalf of choir members.
Aaron Vandermeer, Music Department chair, said the department would also miss Merritt’s presence and contribution.
“She had a really bright spirit, and you know, we’re really going to miss her dearly,” Vandermeer said.
The Music Department plans to honor Merritt’s memory by exploring a scholarship in her name, holding a memorial concert in her honor and an online candlelight vigil, Vandermeer said.
The memorial concert will be recorded, produced and released online, he said. Information about the online vigil, which will allow many people to attend in spite of COVID-19 restrictions, will also be released soon.
Rivera recalls the joy of teaching Merritt and watching her share her education with others as she worked as co-director of the Children’s Choir at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, which he also attends.
Merritt spent two years at the church helping direct the choir, and her impact has spilled over into the congregation and community, said the Rev. W. Robert Martin III, senior pastor at the church.
“She was beloved by the kids and really beloved by everybody in the congregation,” Martin said. “We’re actually struggling with the loss.”
Her kind, gentle soul and willingness to help are qualities for which Martin will be remembered, he said.
“It’s a huge loss to us,” he said. “I know it’s an unbearable loss to the family, but I’m just thankful that we had the time with her.”
The 20-year-old died Monday morning in a head-on collision on N.C. 71 about 3 miles south of Red Springs when her 2008 Honda passenger car struck an oncoming 2012 Chrysler passenger car operated by 40-year-old John Garrett Broady Jr., of Rockingham, said Sgt. James McVicker, of the State Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred when Merritt’s vehicle left the highway to the right, she tried to re-enter the roadway, and crossed left of the center line. Merritt died at the scene and Broady was taken to an undisclosed hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]