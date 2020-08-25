Sheriff warns of scam involving caller who claims to be a deputy

August 25, 2020
Staff report
LUMBERTON — If a Robeson County Sheriff’s deputy calls asking for Social Security information, chances are it’s a scam, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office learned Tuesday of a scam in which a person calls someone using the Sheriff’s Office line, 910-671-3100, and claiming to be a sheriff’s deputy, even using the name of a sheriff’s deputy in some cases.

“They go on to say your Social Security number is attached to unserved warrants on file that need attention,” Wilkins said.

Then, the person asks for payment through a credit card to have the warrant disposed of, he said.

“Deputies would not call to advise you your Social Security number is attached to outstanding warrants and would in no way ask you to pay any money. We have a warrant division that would come see you personally or make contact in such a professional way that there would be no doubt it’s an actual law enforcement officer,” Wilkins said.

The scammer appeared to have used an app to disguise his or her number, Wilkins said.

“Please share this message and inform the elderly to please just simply hang up on calls such as this. Sadly some have fallen for this and other scams as these heartless criminals often prey upon our elderly,” the sheriff said.

“If you have doubts about a call as it pertains to a sheriff’s deputy, call 910-671-3170 for verification or to speak to an on-duty supervisor. Thank you,” he added.