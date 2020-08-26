Food giveaway set for Thursday at St. Pauls High School

August 26, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

ST. PAULS — Town residents can receive food and hygiene items Thursday during a drive-through food distribution event at St. Pauls High School.

The Robeson County Church and Community Center will begin distribution at 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the school at 648 N. Old Stage Road. The distribution will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

People who attend should bring identification proving their residency.