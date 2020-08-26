Lending a hand

August 26, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Reggie Kornegay, left, positions a fence post Wednesday afternoon at a home on Eighth Street in Lumberton as homeowner Will Nance holds the post, which will be part of a privacy fence. Will and Jeff Nance moved into the 119-year-old home about three months ago and plan to restore it from the inside out.

Reggie Kornegay, left, positions a fence post Wednesday afternoon at a home on Eighth Street in Lumberton as homeowner Will Nance holds the post, which will be part of a privacy fence. Will and Jeff Nance moved into the 119-year-old home about three months ago and plan to restore it from the inside out.

Reggie Kornegay, left, positions a fence post Wednesday afternoon at a home on Eighth Street in Lumberton as homeowner Will Nance holds the post, which will be part of a privacy fence. Will and Jeff Nance moved into the 119-year-old home about three months ago and plan to restore it from the inside out.