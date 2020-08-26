Durham man faces murder charge in connection to body pulled from river

Staff report
ELIZABETHTOWN — A 41-year-old Durham man was arrested Tuesday night and charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found Saturday in the Cape Fear River.

Jim Robert Goins, of 203 Pekoe St., was charged with first-degree murder, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

The United States Marshal’s Service assisted with Goins’ arrest Tuesday night in Raleigh. He was taken to the Bladen County Detention Center, where he awaits, without bond, his first court appearance, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Goins is accused of killing 54-year-old Kenneth Ross Covell, also of of 203 Pekoe St., during an altercation that occurred on the morning of Aug. 18 in the East Arcadia area of Bladen County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Details surrounding the cause of Covell’s death are pending an autopsy report from the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh. Covell’s body was identified Aug. 24 by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

“We appreciate the assistance of the public and all the agencies that helped us in solving this case,” Sheriff Jim McVicker said. “Without their help, this case would have been difficult to solve.”

Rescue crews from the Columbus and Bladen County sheriff’s offices recovered Covell’s body about 9:30 a.m. Saturday. It was found in the Cape Fear River near the Riegelwood Country Club, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Dive crews and members of the sheriff’s offices began a search Friday, after the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received information that an assault had possibly taken place and a body dumped in the river earlier that week.