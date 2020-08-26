Expansion at dessert plant in Pembroke expected to start in coming weeks

August 26, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
PEMBROKE — The expansion project at a dessert manufacturer here will take another step forward in the coming weeks.

Steven Roberts Original Desserts LLC, announced Aug. 20 that it was investing $4.5 million in a project to incorporate a new production line, build a new warehouse and buy new equipment for its facility at 701 S. Jones St. in Pembroke.

“They’ll start breaking ground in the next couple weeks,” said Channing Jones, executive director of Robeson County’s Office of Economic Development.

The company hopes to complete construction and become fully operational by the first quarter of 2021, which ends March 31, Jones said.

The project is a “tremendous opportunity” for employment in the county, he said. It will bring 100 jobs to Robeson County after expansion is complete.

“This is going to also create an additional tax base for Robeson County and the town of Pembroke,” Jones said.

The expansion project also will bring total employment for the dessert manufacturing company to 400 in the town of Pembroke, said Steve Fabos, chief executive officer of Steven Roberts Original Deserts.

The town provided conditions that fit the facility’s needs, which contributed to the company’s decision to expand there, Fabos said. Expansion in Pembroke provided “access to strong workforce assets and was convenient to growing North American consumer markets,” he said.

The Pembroke expansion project will allow the dessert company to better serve the needs of a large U.S. restaurant chain, the name of which was not released.

Partnerships across local, state and regional organizations helped recruit the company’s increased investment in the county, Jones said.

Pembroke town and Robeson County officials collaborated with Robeson Community College, the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority, the Robeson County Committee of 100, N.C. Southeast, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina and the North Carolina Department of Commerce in developing the project, he said.

For more than 20 years, Steven Roberts Original Desserts has been the premium dessert supplier to all segments of food service and retail in-store bakeries. Founded in 1995, SROriginals, LLC, is a privately held company owned by Charles Kosmont and Fabos. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.