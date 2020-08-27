LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health leadership announced Thursday the postponement of the Community Health Awards ceremony that had been scheduled for October.

“The leadership of SeHealth has made the decision to postpone this year’s event, which is traditionally held in October, until Spring 2021 in hopes that COVID-19 will no longer be an ever-present health concern for the community,” a statement from Southeastern Health reads in part.

Since 2013, Southeastern Health has hosted an annual community health awards event to celebrate the efforts of many throughout the region who have worked to improve the health of others.

Southeastern Health’s Community Health Awards has enabled the organization to recognize businesses, churches, first responders, educators and health-care professionals who have gone above and beyond for others.

One example of an award presented at the event is the Lifetime Achievement Award. Those honored with this award for leading efforts to improve health include the late Dr. Martin Brooks, Dr. Stephen Bridgers, Dr. Jerry Devine, the late Dr. D.E. Ward, retired Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt and Dr. Thomas Walden.

“We look forward to coming together in the spring to continue our tradition of celebrating future health award winners for their diligent efforts to provide our community with opportunities and resources to improve overall health,” the statement reads in part.