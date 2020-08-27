Task force’s effort to halt fatal vehicle crashes continues

Related Articles

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College, Southeastern Health and other organizations continue their work to combat local traffic deaths, the county’s district attorney said Thursday.

There have been 36 traffic-related deaths in Robeson County between January and July of 2020, 13 more than the 23 reported during the same period in 2019, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. There have been 31 fatal vehicle crashes between January and July of 2020, a 48% increase over the same period in 2019.

“We made some progress by working together and highlighting a major public safety issue for Robeson County,” said Grady Hunt, Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force chairman and N.C. Board of Transportation member. “But we must remain vigilant. We still have plenty of work to do.”

But, initiatives like the Saved by the Belt Safety Class, DWI treatment court and Defensive Driving courses have been put in place to save lives, said Matt Scott, Robeson County’s district attorney. Scott updated members of the task force Thursday on the programs during a virtual meeting.

“We’ve partnered with a number of agencies and groups to help with the issues we’re having on our roads through Robeson County,” Scott said.

Defensive Driving and Alive at 25 courses are offered at RCC to people who register after receiving a speeding ticket. Both courses are taught by State Highway Patrol troopers, and are designed to reinforce safe driving habits. Courses began in January.

The defensive driving class targets adults. Alive at 25 targets people from the ages of 15-24, according to the Alive at 25 website.

“Traffic crashes are the leading cause of teen fatalities, accounting for 44% of teen deaths in the U.S.,” the website reads in part.

Robeson Community College was one of the few colleges in the state that did not offer the courses, Scott said.

“In knowing all of this, we in the DA’s Office brought RCC to the table,” he said.

Once participation in the course grows, he hopes to add a driving portion to the classes, Scott said.

There has been a 53% increase in deaths of people not wearing a seat belt in vehicle crashes from January to July 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019, according to NCDOT. In 2019, there were seven deaths reported as a result of not wearing a seat belt in a crash, and 15 reported in 2020.

Saved by the Belt is a course that addresses that issue, Scott said. The course began in September 2019, and 243 people have passed the course since March 30.

The free course allows people with seat belt violations to attend a two-hour class at Southeastern Health in order to get the first ticket waived.

The DWI Treatment court continues to address drunk driving in the county, with two participants whose lives have been changed since joining the program, he said.

During a health screening, which is a part of the program, both participants were told by a doctor that they had two months left to live, the district attorney said.

“Now, they’re sober, they’re successfully going through our program and getting the medical treatment needed to address the underlying problems,” Scott said.

COVID-19 has slowed or delayed some courses.

Saved by the Belt courses stopped in March because of restrictions, and resumed June 20 with participant screening, social distancing and reduced class sizes and instructors, Scott said. As of Aug. 22, Southeastern Health has offered 20 seat belt safety courses. Treatment court resumed in July.

In other traffic safety news, NCDOT is conducting a pedestrian traffic safety study in 17 cities including Lumberton, Whiteville, Charlotte and Fayetteville, which represent about 56% of statewide pedestrian-involved crashes.

Recommendations for safety improvements should be made by March 2021.

A county curb signing project, which focuses on adding or replacing signage and advance speed advisories to curves with lane departure crash history, is also underway. The project began in April and investigations are expected to be complete in November, according to information from Brian Mayhew, an NCDOT traffic safety engineer.

The project has “identified 27 sections of roadway with more than 200 curves,” Mayhew said.

In 2019, rural lane departure crashes across the state accounted for about 58% of all lane departure crashes, with 76% resulting in fatalities and about 79% in serious injuries, according to NCDOT.

“Focusing on curves that have a history of accidents is another important tool we can use to improve driver safety and save lives right here in Robeson County,” Grady Hunt said.

