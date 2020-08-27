Officers serve the people

August 27, 2020 Robesonian News 0
St. Pauls police officer Dwight Atkinson moves boxes Thursday afternoon during a food and hygiene items drive-through distribution event in the parking lot of St. Pauls High School. Volunteers with the Robeson County Church and Community Center worked with St. Pauls police officers to serve about 200 town residents, distributing six pallets of food.

