Pet of the week

August 28, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Hank is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. He came in with his sister, Loretta. They appear to be pointer/beagle mix pups and are sweet and playful. They have had their vaccines and will be spayed/neutered or come with a voucher toward their spay/neuter procedures upon adoption. Call 910-738-8282 or send an email to rchsfriendsforlife@gmail.com for an adoption application. The Humane Society is located at 3180 West Fifth St. in Lumberton. Courtesy photo | Robeson County Humane Society

Courtesy photo | Robeson County Humane Society

