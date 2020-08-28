60th Robeson County resident dies after contracting COVID-19

August 28, 2020
Staff report
LUMBERTON — A 60th Robeson County resident died this week after contracting COVID-19, and more than 300 new confirmed cases were reported by the Robeson County Health Department.

The new death was reported Monday by the Health Department. The number of deaths stood at 59 this past week. As of Friday, 3,466 positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported, according to the Health Department. There were 341 cases reported from Aug. 20 to Friday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there are no active outbreaks of the virus in any congregate living facility. Red Springs Assisted Living was taken off the department’s list this week.

The University of North Carolina announced a virus cluster was found on campus Monday. The Cypress Hall residence building was identified as meeting the NCDHHS cluster definition of five or more cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period that are plausibly linked together.

The university announced Friday that 75 students, three employees and three subcontractors have active cases of COVID-19. On Wednesday, 61 students and three employees were active cases. On Aug. 20 the active cases included 53 students and two UNCP employees.

More than 700 tests were performed during a drive-through testing event conducted Wednesday by the county Health Department.

Health Department Director Bill Smith said percent positive rates are used by many public school systems in North Carolina to determine if K-12 schools can return to in-person learning, but that rate can be misleading.

“But this gets confounded as most negative results are not shared locally, but at the state level, so you do not really know the denominator,” Smith said. “Also some people test positive multiple times trying to get a negative test so they can return to work.

“A specific population, such as a prison that has one-third of its inmates test positive, skews the total population’s figures. Generally, the drive-through testing that the Health Department and the Lumbee Tribe did had a positivity rate of about 4%, which reflects the population as a whole although the test sites were in areas noted to have generally higher rates than other areas.”

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported Friday that 14 patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and 15 employees were in quarantine.

This week, the NCDHHS reported an uptick in daily reported cases statewide leading to a total of 162,491 cases reported during the pandemic, with 2,652 cases resulting in death.