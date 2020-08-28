Local workers to have role in expansion of desserts plant in Pembroke

August 28, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — Local workers will have a part in a desserts plant expansion project that is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

Steven Robert Originals Desserts LLC will invest $4.5 million in a project to incorporate a new production line, build a new warehouse and buy new equipment for its facility at 701 S. Jones St. in Pembroke.

The launch of the expanded operation is scheduled for the end of February 2021, said Rebecca O’Hara, company president.

“Area contractors will use approximately 50 people in various roles throughout the build-out period between now and March,” O’Hara said Thursday.

The expansion will bring 100 jobs to the county, and increase total employment at the dessert manufacturing company to 400 in the town of Pembroke, said Steve Fabos, company chief executive officer.

The expansion project will allow the dessert company to better serve the needs of a large U.S. restaurant chain, the name of which has not been released.

In honor of the company’s 25th year in operation, Steven Robert Originals Desserts plans to have an employee celebration on Sept. 24 at the Pembroke location, O’Hara said.

Founded in 1995, SROriginals, LLC, is a privately held company owned by Charles Kosmont and Fabos. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.