Mobile home park shooting leaves one man dead, another hospitalized

August 29, 2020 Robesonian Breaking News, News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday morning shooting at a mobile home park that left one man dead and sent another man to the hospital.

Deputies responded about 12:24 a.m. to a report of two people shot at Jimmy’s Mobile Home Park on Norment Road in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan D. Locklear, 23, of Lumberton, and 29-year-old Brandon D. Oxendine, of Pembroke, were taken to medical facilities by family members in separate vehicles prior to the arrival of sheriff’s deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Locklear died from his injuries at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, according to the statement. Oxendine is receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical center and is expected to recover.

The investigation by the Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Division “is ongoing.”

Anyone with information about the case should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.