Crime report

August 31, 2020

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Darryl Davis, Pittman Road, Lumberton; Daniel Arias, Moe Drive, Red Springs; Dollar General, N.C. 710 South, Maxton; BMCO Construction, Kenric Road, Lumberton; Corey Clark, St. Anna Road, Pembroke; Devan Owens, Stealth Drive, Maxton; Charles Patterson, Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton; Cindy Sanderson, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; Alvin Godwin, Van Born Drive, Lumberton; Ruby Jones, River Run Drive, Lumberton; Norma Chavez, Perez Road, Red Springs; and Gene’s Motorcycle Parts & Service, West David Parnell Street, Parkton.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Carol Kendall, Norment Road, Lumberton; Alyssa Olsen, McGoogan Farm Road, Shannon; Lou Bell, N.C. 711, Lumberton; Justin Monroe, Old Lowery Road and Folly Drive, Red Springs; Harold Locklear, West Carthage Road, Lumberton; Shirley Chavis, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; Jessica Jacobs, Prospect Road, Maxton; Edward Baldwin, Mabe Road, Parkton; Dorothy Cummings, Timber Oak Drive, Pembroke; Danny Parker, Wire Grass Road, Orrum; Ricky Woods, Lumbee Avenue, Lumberton; Cowboy Auto Sales, Pleasant Hope Road, Fairmont; Maria Del Cruz, Lewis McNeill Road, Red Springs; Luis Chavez, McBridge Road, Red Springs; Brandy Lambert, Deep Branch Road, Pembroke; Antonio Williamson, Sycamore Lane, Lumberton; Eva Page, Tobacco Road, Orrum; Lee Munn, North Chapel Street, St. Pauls; and Roger Bledsole, Suggs Road, Lumberton.

Randall Locklear reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Beverly Circle in Lumberton.

Tonya Hardin reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on Northern Drive in Pembroke.