Lumberton Lions Club installs new officers

August 31, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Outgoing Lumberton Lions Club President Sammy Cox, left, presents Lion George Lawson with a plaque in recognition of Lawson being named a Melvin Jones Fellow by the Lumberton Lions Club during the club’s annual awards night on Aug. 20. Becoming a Melvin Jones Fellow is the highest honor bestowed upon a Lions member for their service and dedication to others.

<p>Sanderson</p>

<p>Jones</p>

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Lions Club recently installed new officers to serve during fiscal year 2020-2021.

The induction ceremony took place Aug. 20 at the Lumberton Lions Club Den on Carthage Road.

Past District Governor of N.C. Lions District 31-N Lion David Cox, a member of Lumberton Lions Club, installed Channing Jones as club president. Other officers installed were Secretary Jim Kirkland, Treasurer Tami B. George, Lion Tamer Luther Sanderson, Tail Twister Sammy Cox and Chaplain Brooks Baxley.

Installed as directors were Linda Carter, Derek Jackson, Esmeralda Munoz and Luther Sanderson.

In addition to the installation of the officers, outgoing President Sammy Cox recognized the past year’s officers and committee chairman.

Cox also recognized George Lawson as a Melvin Jones Fellow, the Lions Club International’s highest honor. And Luther Sanderson was named a North Carolina Lions Ambassador.

Installing officer David Cox also presented the club with several awards in recognition of its work in the community, most notably the vision screening of nearly 2,500 children in the Public Schools of Robeson County, an effort cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization, numbering more than 1.4 million members in more than 207 countries and geographic areas. The Lumberton Lions Club supports many local charitable activities, with its focus being serving people who are blind or visually impaired.

Founded in 1945, the Lumberton Lions Club has 32 members who meet bi-weekly in the Lions Club Building on Carthage Road.