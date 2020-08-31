Allenton VFD improves rating; residents’ insurance premiums to go down

Allenton Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief and board of directors President Steve Lewis, left, works Monday with Fire Chief Tom Taylor to inspect turnout gear. The department was inspected in April and has achieved a better fire rating, which means residents in its fire district will receive discount on homeowners insurance.
LUMBERTON — People living within 5 miles of the Allenton Volunteer Fire Department will pay less for homeowners insurance effective Tuesday.
The fire department, located on N.C. 211 in Lumberton, recently upgraded its rating, said Chief Tom Taylor, who also is a member of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners. As a result of the annual fire inspection conducted in April, people who live within 5 miles of the fire department or the substation at Willoughby and Beulah Church roads in Wishart will see a reduction in premiums.
Homeowners in the fire district should call their insurance agencies Tuesday to make sure discounts have been recorded, Taylor said.
Fire ratings are the result of routine inspections by representatives of the Office of the State Fire Marshal, which is a unit of the state Department of Insurance. Inspections through the N.C. Response Rating System include a thorough look at training, response time, equipment and documentation, according to information from the OSFM.
Taylor, who has been department fire chief for 31 years, said the department seeks to serve residents in its fire district and is proud to help them save money. As a county commissioner, he also sees the improved rate and its benefits as priorities.
“It just looks better on the county when we can do that for our citizens,” Taylor said.
The 42-member department recently upgraded from a 5-9s to a 5-9e split rating. The “9s rating” is a standard rating, but the “e” means extended district, said Chief State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor. Anything under 10 is a fire inspection rating, with the very best rating being 1.
“For 100% volunteer, that’s commendable for a volunteer fire department to get,” said Brian Taylor, who also serves as assistant commissioner of the N.C. Department of Insurance.
The amount of savings depends on the insurance companies residents use, Brian Taylor said.
“They are volunteer, and it takes a lot of time and effort and dedication for these volunteers to do what they do and too often they are not recognized for what they do,” said Stephanie Chavis, Robeson County’s Fire Marshal and Emergency Management director. “They’re all about saving lives and they work for their community.”
While answering and responding to emergency calls, clearing roadways of downed trees and working regular jobs, volunteers still must find time for 48 hours of fire training per year, she said.
The county has 30 volunteer fire departments, with about 900 volunteer firefighters.
Recently, she has seen more volunteer fire departments working to improve their ratings, Chavis said.
“It’s almost become a competition now,” Chavis said.
“And it’s a good thing,” she added.
Tom Taylor said the effort to improve the department’s rating was a long and rigorous process that included paperwork and inspections, but members of the department made it easier.
“They are all hard workers. They do an outstanding job,” he said.
One of those people is Steve Lewis, who serves as assistant fire chief and president of the department’s board of directors, he said. Lewis spent months preparing equipment and making sure records and other documentation were in proper order to improve the rating.
“It’s all team work,” Taylor said.
