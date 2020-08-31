Red Springs commissioners meet Tuesday

August 31, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Board of Commissioners will livestream its Tuesday meeting on Facebook.

Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. in Town Hall, but asks that members of the public watch the livestream to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The meeting can be accessed by clicking the following link: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100012460697892 or visiting the town’s website at www.redsprings.org.

A public hearing for a variance setback for United Pentecostal Church in Red Springs will be held at the meeting.

Comments for the hearing can be sent by email to Town Clerk Barbara McColl at [email protected] The sender’s name and address must be included with comments. Comments must be sent by 12 p.m. Tuesday for consideration.

Also on the agenda for discussion is a resolution associated with the town’s Asset Inventory and Assessment grant to map sewer systems in town and identify areas that need repair, iPads for use by the board, changing a Public Works job position from maintenance worker to operator and adding a corporal position to the Red Springs Police Department.

For more questions regarding the meeting, call Town Hall at 910-843-5241.