Shooting leaves man hospitalized

September 1, 2020 Robesonian Breaking News, News 0

LUMBERTON — A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot Monday night.

Officers were dispatched about 10:17 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the area of Lot 2 Cheryl Drive in Lumberton, according to the Lumberton Police Department. While officers were en route to the scene the call was upgraded to a person shot.

Officers arrived and found the house, a car shot and Javaris King had been shot, according to the police department. The officers learned King heard gunshots, got up and was struck by a bullet. King was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he was treated. He was transferred later to another hospital for further treatment.

A suspect, or suspects, in the shooting incident have yet to be identified, according to police.

Anyone with information concerning this shooting should contact Detective Yvette Pitts by calling 910-671-3845.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.