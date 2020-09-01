Sheriff’s Office on the hunt for armed robbery suspect

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 34-year-old St. Pauls man accused of involvement in an armed robbery Tuesday in Lumber Bridge.

Michael Darrel Smith is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a weapon into occupied property, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and felony larceny, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He is wanted in connection with a robbery that took place on Strawberry Lane in Lumber Bridge.

Deputies responded about 3:47 a.m. to a report of a robbery by someone with a weapon and a residence being shot into at the location, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A white 2007 Cadillac Escalade and black 6X12 utility trailer were stolen during the robbery.

As Smith drove away with the victim’s vehicle, he shot at the victim and the bullet entered the residence, said Maj. Damien McLean, of the Sheriff’s Office. People were inside the residence, but no one was injured, including the robbery victim.

Smith is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as an African American male who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, McLean said. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about the robbery or whereabouts of Smith should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.