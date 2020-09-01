Pembroke man flees deputies; captured in Cumberland County

September 1, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
LUMBERTON — A 33-year-old Pembroke man was arrested Monday after a pursuit that ended in Cumberland County.

Alan Wayne Scott Jr. was charged with felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Scott was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.

The pursuit came after deputies responded about 3:07 p.m. to a report of a break-in on Blue Road in Parkton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. As deputies arrived, they saw a vehicle leaving the residence.

After deputies attempted to stop the white passenger van, it fled the scene.

Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies assisted in the pursuit.

“When the vehicle left the Hope Mills city limits, we took over,” said Cumberland County sheriff’s Lt. Sean Swain.

The pursuit ended at Peacock Street and Dedication Drive in Hope Mills, he said.

Swain did not know how fast Scott was driving, but said he damaged property, including a guy-wire cable on a telephone pole, mailbox, speed limit sign and residential yard.

“It tore up a lot of property,” he said.