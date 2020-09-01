Housing project blessed

September 1, 2020
Lumbee Tribe Cultural Enrichment Coordinator Kaya Littleturtle sages David McGirt, the tribe’s New Construction manager; other tribal leaders and Barnhill Construction workers Tuesday during the blessing and groundbreaking ceremony for an affordable housing development in Raynham. Twenty-three single-family homes will be built on the site, which is part of the Dream Catcher development project that calls for the construction of 50 single-family homes in Robeson County.

