Red Springs commissioners reject buying iPads for use during meetings

RED SPRINGS — The Board of Commissioners here rejected on Tuesday the idea of using iPads during their meetings.
A proposal to buy seven iPads for use by commissioners was nixed on a 4-3 vote when Mayor Edward Henderson cast the tie-breaking vote. Commissioners Caroline Sumter, Murray McKeithan and Neil Lea’Kes also voted no.
Commissioner Duron Burney said Board members could use less paper, particularly in the creation of town meeting packets, and attend meetings via Zoom video conference during the pandemic if they had iPads. The device could be used to store town information, which would offer commissioners more protection of the personal information they have on their phones or devices if they are ever seized for legal purposes, he said.
“I just don’t think we could justify getting these iPads,” McKeithan said.
Everything he can do on an iPad can be done on his phone, McKeithan said. He also said he doesn’t want the town to return to the financial state it was in during 2009.
“We got to look at can you really afford these things?” he said.
Approving the purchase of the iPads after Board members raised their own salaries sends the wrong message to the public, McKeithan said.
Lea’Kes said he liked the idea of the devices, but they were too expensive.
The iPads would cost about $460 each, and the total cost for the first year, including service through Verizon, would be $5,512.98.
Mayor Henderson said he needed more information before voting in favor of the devices.
The commissioners did approve a variance setback for United Pentecostal Church on Lewis Street.
The setback allows the church the ability to expand to within 2 feet of its property lines. The town’s ordinance calls for the sides and rear of a building to be 15 feet from property lines, Town Manager David Ashburn said.
In other business, the commissioners voted to change a Public Works maintenance worker position to an operator position. The person to be hired must have or attain a commercial driver’s license.
The commissioners requested a worker be promoted to the position, after completing necessary training, but Ashburn said none of the Public Works employees are willing to be trained for the position.
The town also was recently notified that it will lose six workers paid for by the Lumber River Council of Governments to help the town recover from Hurricane Florence. Those workers helped with maintenance and upkeep at the town’s parks, Ashburn said.
The town also has lost workers employed through a program that allows for inmate labor because of safety restrictions related to COVID-19, he said. A town maintenance worker also will be leaving soon.
But, the town will work with what it has and attempt to fill the paid vacant position, the town manager said.
Also approved Tuesday was the addition of a corporal rank at the Red Springs Police Department.
By creating the position, officers can move up in the ranks and be rewarded for their time and efforts at the department, Police Chief Brent Adkins said.
One officer has worked at the department for 13 years without a promotion, Adkins said.
“It’s not fair to them,” Adkins said.
The police chief hopes the position will offer another incentive for officers to remain at the department.
In other business, the commissioners:
— Approved a resolution stating the town is moving forward with a $150,000 project to map its sewer systems, and identify places that need repair.
— Approved a 12-month payment plan for a town resident whose tree root burst her waterline causing about $218.95 worth of water to leak out.
— Learned that a groundbreaking ceremony will take place 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at the water treatment plant.
— Were told the town is looking for funding sources for a $2 million project to clean out Little Raft Swamp and improve drainage in town.
