LUMBERTON — Parents and guardians of Public Schools of Robeson County students in grades kindergarten through five can get free training on the online learning platforms being used by the school district.

The in-person training on the Google Classroom and Canvas educational programs is being offered through a partnership between the PSRC and Robeson Community College. It is scheduled to take place 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Classes will be held at Oxendine Elementary School, Townsend Elementary School, Fairgrove Elementary School, Orrum Middle School, Rosenwald Elementary and South Robeson Intermediate School.

The training will help parents and guardians understand how to support their children’s education online. Parents and guardians need to bring the student’s Chromebook and Placard to the class for login and training purposes. Registration is not required.

To learn more about this program, visit Robeson Community College online at http://www.robeson.edu or call 910-272-3700.