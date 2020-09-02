RCDRC to be host of milk giveaway on Thursday

September 2, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Disaster Recovery Coalition will be the host Thursday of a COVID-19 Community Drive-Thru Milk Distribution.

The distribution will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the coalition’s offices at 802 N. Cedar St. in Lumberton. The line will begin at the coalition’s rear entrance on Eighth Street. Milk will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with up to four gallons of 2% milk per vehicle, as needed.

The distribution is for Robeson County residents only. People in attendance are asked to remain in their vehicles and to not block driveways.

For more information, call the coalition at 910-370-1648.