Crime report

September 2, 2020 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Louise Britt, North Broadridge Road, Lumberton; Glenn Locklear, Van Born Drive, Lumberton; and Shamiya Elliot, Resa Loop Drive, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Ryan Cole, N.C. 20 West, Lumber Bridge; Lester Locklear, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; and Alton Dial, Jonas Drive, Shannon.

The following incidents of assault by someone armed with a weapon were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jimmy Jacobs, North Chicken Road, Pembroke; and James Locklear, Blue Road, Parkton.

Juvencio Pastor, of East First Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked at his residence.

Ryan Cole, of Craig Road in Rowland, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that he was the victim of a theft that occurred in the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot at 5060 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.