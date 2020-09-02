City of Lumberton reports sewer spill on Kahn Drive

September 2, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A sanitary sewer spill of about 4,000 gallons occurred Friday from 7 to 10 a.m., according to a notice from the City of Lumberton.

The spill was located at 3608 Kahn Drive in Lumberton and was caused by “pipe failure reaching surface water in the Meadow Branch Canal,” according to the notice.