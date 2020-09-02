Local business owners welcome governor’s loosening of restrictions

Smith
LUMBERTON — Some business owners are welcoming the opportunity to return to something closer to normalcy after Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order that will allow businesses like bowling alleys, gyms and skating rinks to reopen this weekend.
Cooper announced Tuesday that declining hospitalizations and a stable path of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases allow North Carolina to move into Safer at Home Phase 2.5. The new phase allows exercise facilities, gyms, bowling alleys, skating rinks, golf courses and playgrounds to reopen effective 5 p.m. Friday. Fitness facilities must operate at 30% emergency minimum capacity.
Limits on indoor gatherings also have increased from 10 to 25 people and outdoor gatherings from 25 to 50. Movie theaters, bars, pool halls and amusement parks will remain closed. Museums and aquariums may open at 50% of fire capacity.
The news is welcomed at Mr. P’s Skateworld on Fayetteville Road, said Mary Pittman, who has owned the skating rink for 35 years with her husband, Danny Pittman, also known as “Mr. P.”
The couple looks forward to allowing up to 130 people back into their family business, she said.
“Life has become very depressing for a lot of kids today, so we’re happy to see their smiling faces again,” Mary Pittman added.
The Pittmans are glad to offer kids a safe environment to exercise, socialize and feel normal again, she said.
But, the skating rink is no stranger to the financial hardships caused by COVID-19, and the business is still recovering.
It took a “huge” hit after one of its best years of business in 2019, she said. Pittman estimates the rink has lost about $200,000 in revenue and costs to repair the business after it stood vacant.
The skating rink closed in March, and when the Pittmans decided to host a party for family members in May, they discovered damages that cost $30,000 to repair, she said. Two air conditioning units had broken down, causing damages to the business’ carpet and paint. Repairing the damage took dipping into savings and two months of work.
In 2019, the business gave about $10,000 to the Public Schools of Robeson County after hosting several fundraisers, she said. But that money won’t be available this year.
“We probably would’ve had another stellar year, another successful year,” she said. “Now, you’ve got to build all over again.”
David McLamb was at the Lumberton Bowling Center Wednesday afternoon sanitizing bowling balls with a UV light sanitizing wand. McLamb has worked in maintenance at the business for 31 years and has been working lately to make the bowling alley even safer for customers when they return.
Since COVID-19’s arrival in March sanitation requirements have been put into place and followed, such as UV sanitation, and more cleaning between parties of bowlers. Bowlers also must leave shoes and bowling balls at the lanes after use so they can be sanitized.
“Now it’s just second nature,” McLamb said of the new procedures.
Bowlers returned to the facility in July after the Bowling Proprietors Association of the Carolinas and Georgia won a lawsuit against Gov. Cooper. That lawsuit was overturned by the state Supreme Court one week later, forcing bowling alleys to close their doors again on July 14.
McLamb said he looks forward to welcoming customers back to the lanes.
“We miss our bowling family,” he said. “We miss them all.”
Scott McLean, who owns the bowling alley, expressed frustration in August during a roundtable discussion with other business owners and the N.C. Republican Party chairman.
“It’s just been too long,” McLean said of the closure.
McLean said the bowling alley has lost nearly $500,000 in revenue since it was forced to shut down because of the executive order Cooper issued March 25.
Now the bowling center can begin what might be a long road to recovery, with other businesses in the sports and fitness game, like Planet Fitness.
Planet Fitness, located at 2770 N. Roberts Ave., announced Tuesday that it would welcome patrons with medical conditions who are required to exercise.
“Our enhanced safety and cleaning measures have allowed us to responsibly reopen over 1,500 Planet Fitness locations across the U.S. with over 45 million safe check-ins and counting. We’ve missed you and we hope to see you soon!” a statement from the company reads in part.
“After careful consideration and in accordance with the North Carolina Attorney General’s commentary on Executive Order No. 141 allowing gyms to serve members with a medical need to exercise, we’re excited to welcome you back.”
The fitness company is focused on providing a safe environment for its members and workers, said Lucy Barreto, senior Account specialist at Eckel & Vaughn communications agency, which represents the company.
Enhanced sanitation policies, social distancing, mask mandates and touchless check-ins are all measures the company has put in place to keep people safe, she said.
“Using these protocols, we have safely reopened more than 1,500 Planet Fitness locations across the country with 45+ million check-ins since May 1 and no cases of contracting COVID-19 at the gym,” Barreto said on behalf of the company. “Now more than ever, it’s important to stay active, in order to stay healthy.”
Southeastern Health also is opening its fitness center locations in Lumberton and Pembroke.
“In order to serve members who have medical needs that require exercise to keep their health in check, the decision was made to reopen Southeastern Lifestyle Fitness Center Lumberton on Tuesday, Sept. 1 and Southeastern Lifestyle Fitness Center Pembroke on Tuesday, Sept. 8,” said Montressa Smith, Southeastern Health Fitness and Rehab Services director.
Regular hours of operation will resume on Sept. 8, she said. Members will be screened at the door and asked to wear masks in the building before or after exercising.
“Staff will be cleaning anytime they are not teaching classes or providing personal training services. We have sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer dispensers mounted throughout the facility,” Smith said. “All members can assist by making sure equipment is wiped down with a wipe prior to and after equipment use.”
The nursery, basketball court, racquetball court, game room, sauna and whirlpool will be closed at both locations.
