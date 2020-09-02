Two Hawk Employment Services to host job fair Friday

September 2, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two Hawk Employment Services is hosting a job fair Friday.

The job fair will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the employment services’ location at 118 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

After completing job applications, participants will be served a free lunch that includes hot dogs, chips, cookies, and a drink.

Face masks are required for entry, and no children are allowed to attend.

For more information, call the employment service at 910-738-3014.