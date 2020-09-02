RCC, PSRC team up to give parents, guardians training in online learning

Staff report
    LUMBERTON — County public schools teachers and teachers assistants are gearing up for virtual training academy that will help parents and guardians of elementary school children better navigate online learning.

    Twelve educators will travel to Robeson Community College Thursday to receive training and resources on a course of instruction that will help parents better understand remote learning, said Robert Locklear, assistant superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability at the Public Schools of Robeson County. The course will be offered 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday to parents and guardians.

    The free, two-hour, face-to-face course is provided by RCC, and will be available for parents and guardians of students in grades kindergarten through five. The course will be taught at Oxendine Elementary School, Townsend Elementary School, Fairgrove Elementary School, Orrum Middle School, Rosenwald Elementary and South Robeson Intermediate School. Registration is not required.

    Parents and guardians should take the student’s Chromebook and Placard to the class for login and training purposes.

    Two educators will be at each location to help guide parents and guardians through the materials and educate them on participating in online platforms such as Google Classroom and Canvas.

    The public school’s support help line has received many calls from parents with issues logging in or with passwords, and Locklear hopes the class provide even more help.

    “The virtual training academy will be instrumental in providing resources and education to the parents and guardians on how to access and navigate various remote learning platforms,” Locklear said. “We thank President (Melissa) Singler for her unwavering commitment and dedication to the Public Schools of Robeson County.”

    Singler, RCC president, said she is thrilled to offer the course to parents of PSRC students. As a community college, serving members of the community is a priority, she said.

    “Public schools are the cornerstone of our communities, and we are privileged to work with the incredibly talented, creative, dedicated teachers and staff members of PSRC to support the families of Robeson County. This initiative was born out of our mutual desire to invest in our community and our children. This would not have been possible without the support given to us from Dr. Shanita Wooten, Dr. Robert Locklear, and the entire Public Schools of Robeson County team,” Singler said.

    Gordon Burnette, PSRC spokesman, described the collaboration between PSRC and RCC as “a testament to our county’s commitment and dedication to educate and serve our students.”

    “As we continue to navigate through this unprecedented time, the Public Schools of Robeson County appreciates the support from Robeson Community College and those across the county that are putting the needs of our students first,” Burnette said.

    To learn more about the program, visit Robeson Community College online at http://www.robeson.edu or call 910-272-3700.

