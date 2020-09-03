Maintenance work to close I-95 lane near St. Pauls tonight

September 3, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A northbound left lane of Interstate 95 near St. Pauls will be closed tonight so maintenance can be performed on the guardrail, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The work between mile markers 28-31 is to start at 7 p.m. today and be completed by 4 p.m. Friday. Traffic backup is expected to be low.