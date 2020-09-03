Horse in Red Hill tests positive for eastern equine encephalitis

September 3, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

Related Articles

    MAXTON — A horse in the Red Hill area near Maxton has tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis, the first case in the county since 2012, according to the Robeson County Health Department director.

    “This 5-year-old mare was unvaccinated,” Bill Smith said.

    The horse was tested Aug. 10 after experiencing difficulty breathing, and the results were confirmed this week. Smith said typical symptoms include fever, drooping lips/eyelids, and a rapid heart beat.

    Southeastern Veterinary Hospital treated the horse, and the horse is said to be at home and stable.

    “This particular horse was recovering at last report,” Smith said.

    Robeson joins Brunswick, Carteret, Camden, Columbus, Bladen and Durham counties in confirmed EEE cases this year in North Carolina.

    Horses have become sentinel animals for EEE and West Nile virus because they are easy prey for mosquitoes, Smith said. There are vaccinations for both of these viruses for horses, but not for humans.

    “This virus kills 30% of the humans that contract it and is even more fatal to horses,” Smith said.

    Eastern equine encephalitis is spread by mosquitoes. It is a rare virus that causes a brain infection. Only a few cases are reported each year in the United States, with the majority of them occurring in the Gulf states and the eastern part of the country. Transmission is from one type mosquito to a bird which then has another type mosquito bite the bird and subsequently a human or another mammal. The mosquito types locally are capable of this transmission. Once the human or other mammal acquires the virus, it cannot be further transmitted from them.

    “Residents should use mosquito precautions that include repellents, wearing long sleeves, avoiding outdoor activities at dusk, wearing light colored clothing and emptying water basins/pots/bowls weekly,” Smith said. “Robeson County does not have a county-wide mosquito abatement program, so individual’s must protect themselves.”

    Related Articles