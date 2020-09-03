Sandwiches with a smile

September 3, 2020 Robesonian News 0
My Refuge founder Rose Glenn prepares about 100 ham sandwiches Thursday afternoon to be distributed Sunday at the food pantry and clothing closet located at 2020 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Bagged lunches will be distributed at the nonprofit on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

