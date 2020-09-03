St. Pauls police arrest 11 after searching home

Staff report
ST. PAULS — Police here have charged 11 people with drug and weapons offenses after a weeklong investigation of a home on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The investigation into the selling of marijuana at the home began with the arrests of six people during traffic stops in the area on Saturday, said St. Pauls Police Chief Steve Dollinger. Five arrests were made at the home Wednesday night.

After a Saturday investigation police searched the home at about 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dollinger said. The search led to the seizure of more than 5 pounds of marijuana, suboxone patches, almost $10,000 in currency and two firearms.

Wednesday marked the second police search of the home in the past six months.

More marijuana was also seized from people who bought it at the home, he said.

Arrested as a result of the investigation were:

— Dontrell Patterson, 37, of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, who was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and deliver, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school zone, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of suboxone, and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $35,000 bond.

— Margo Jones, 32, of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, who was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and deliver, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school zone and maintaining a drug dwelling. She was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

— Dajon Pearson, 28, of North Alford Road, who was charged with for possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and deliver, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school zone and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.

— Teneese Caldwell, 21, of Barker Ten Mile Road in St. Pauls, who was charged with possession of marijuana and released pending a court date.

— Carlton Akins, 23, of North Alford Road in St. Pauls, who was charged with possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed firearm. He was released pending a court date.

— David Jones, 29, of Barker Ten Mile Road in St. Pauls, who was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm. He was released pending a court date.

— A 17-year-old female, of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in St. Pauls, who was charged with possession of marijuana and released pending a court date.

— Roosevelt Woods, 35, of Shaw Road in St. Pauls, who was charged with possession of marijuana and released pending a court date.

— Shyheim Hines, 23, of Railroad Street in Pembroke, who was charged with possession of marijuana and released pending a court date.

— David Carter, 28, of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton, who was arrested for possession of marijuana and revoked driving. He was released pending a court date.

— James Locklear, 21, of East Elizabeth Road in Lumberton, who was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without insurance. He was released pending a court date.

Agents with North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement and the North Carolina Department of Revenue assisted in the investigation.

“I’m proud of my officers for getting out there day in and day out working hard to keep our community safe,” Dollinger said. “The good residents of St. Pauls do not want guns and drugs on their streets and my officers will continue to work hard to give them what they want.”

Anyone with information on drug activity in St. Pauls should call the police department at 910-865-5155.