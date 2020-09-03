State lawmakers send relief bill that helps Robeson County to Gov. Cooper

September 3, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0

Local lawmakers say legislation will benefit Robeson County

Staff and wire report

RALEIGH — Two Robeson County legislators say the $1.1 billion COVID-19 relief package that was passed by the House on Thursday and sent to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk will provide several benefits for the area.

Of the money the state received from the CARES Act, $30 million was approved for the GREAT program to improve rural broadband. A direct payment of $335 for each family with school-aged children and an expansion of unemployment benefits also are included in the legislation.

“This package had a lot of good things for working families and families with children,” said Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton.

Graham and Rep. Brenden Jones, who also represents Robeson County, voted in favor of the package during the House vote.

The money going into the GREAT program will continue to bridge the internet gap locally in Robeson and Columbus counties through work with the Atlantic Telephone Membership Corporation.

“I was pleased the package included another opportunity to fund broadband in Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties,” Graham said. “Even with that, it’s not enough. Robeson County still needs more, and I’m determined to continue to work hard to get broadband across the county, but this is a step in the right direction.”

The package will more than double the state’s investment in the program, said Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican from Lumberton.

“ATMC in particular has made great strides at expansion in our rural areas,” Britt said. “There is also expansion in Robeson County. The $30 million in this bill will bring the grand total of state investment to over $54 million. The total combined private public spend this year is roughly $113 million.”

Britt on Wednesday was able to win approval for adding $50,000 for the DWI Treatment Court in Robeson County.

The package, which also provides a $50 increase in weekly unemployment benefits and more funds for COVID-19 testing, tracing and personal protective equipment, cleared its final legislative hurdle Thursday with a lopsided House vote. That increase will “bring North Carolina’s average payment to No. 2 in the Southeast,” Britt said. This benefit will run through the end of the year.

Graham also said he would’ve liked to have seen more money for broadband and an expansion of Medicaid included in the package.

“My county has 13,000 to 14,000 people who are uninsured, and some of those are people who were laid off and lost their coverage,” Graham said. “That was a piece I was hoping the leadership would include in the package, but they chose not to.”

Thursday marked the end of the session in Raleigh, and Graham is hopeful more federal funds will be approved for the state

“I am hopeful that we will get to come back to Raleigh this year and are able to provide more appropriations for families,” Graham said.

During work sessions this spring, legislators allocated well more than $2 billion in North Carolina’s $3.5 billion share of COVID relief funds.

More than $300 million that had been earmarked to replace state transportation and other tax revenues had to be re-purposed this week because Congress did not alter rules to spend them in that fashion. The state’s share of federal funds have to be disbursed by the end of the year.

The final bill also makes education policy decisions. K-12 school districts won’t be penalized financially if their enrollment drops should families shift to alternative schooling. And the state’s two virtual public charter schools can enroll 3,800 more students this year. Republicans also agreed to expand eligibility for children to receive taxpayer-funded scholarships to attend private schools.